Hindustan Unilever launches Pureit Revito series of water purifiers

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) announced the launch of Pureit Revito Series of water purifiers. The water purifier saves up to 70% of the water and enriches purified water with essential minerals like calcium and magnesium.

“Amidst the crowded market of feature-led benefits, Pureit remains committed to its focus on core filtration. By leveraging the latest advancements in filtration technology, we have not just upgraded the reverse osmosis membrane (ROM) but the filtration system, which equips the ROM to withstand contaminants and drinking water-related challenges,” Henk in ‘t Hof, global CEO, Water and Air Wellness, Unilever, said.

Furthermore, Pureit’s Revito series is packed with additional filtration features such as UV-in-tank sterilisation and an improved external sediment filter which has up to 90% turbidity removal. It has a large food-grade plastic, corrosion-free tank, ideal for daily consumption for an average Indian family size.

“Consumers often highlight the need for reassurance that their water purifier is equipped to deal with growing water quality concerns. Our product experts were determined to design a product that can eliminate new-age contaminants like heavy metals and get it validated by global experts too. Further, they also addressed the increasing concerns about the amount of water wasted by their RO purifier by offering up to 70% water recovery with Pureit Revito,” Deepak Subramanian, executive director, home care, HUL, said.

