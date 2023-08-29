scorecardresearch
Hershey India unveils its gift pack for Rakshabandhan

The brand has played on the factor of ‘How well do you know your sibling?’

Written by BrandWagon Online
The gift package has a QR code, embedded with questions about their siblings
Hershey India has launched Hershey’s Festive Moments Gift Packs and unveiled a touch of personalisation that utilises a blend of technology and emotional connect for siblings celebrating the festival together or away from home.

Talking about the gifting experience, Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, said, “Today’s audience is looking to create meaningful moments to deepen their bonds. By offering tailored and immersive interactions, we want to create mind space in the lives of our consumers and make this very special occasion of Rakhi, even more memorable.”

The brand has played on the factor of ‘How well do you know your sibling?’ and transformed the gifting experience from store to digital by integrating personalisation and technology.

“Hershey India cherishes the inseparable bond between siblings and this year, we are adding a touch of personalisation and a hint of playfulness through our Hershey’s Festive Moments Gift Packs for our range of delicious chocolates – Hershey’s Kisses, Hershey’s Exotic Dark and Hershey’s Bars,” Desai added.

Moreover, the gift package has a QR code, embedded with questions about their siblings. On answering these questions, the consumer would receive a personalised wish generated by AI that can be shared over WhatsApp with their siblings.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 15:52 IST

