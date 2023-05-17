Hershey India launches campaign ‘Slurp Up the Fun’

Hershey India has launched a new digital campaign, ‘Slurp Up the Fun’, with the introduction of cashew butterscotch ice cream flavor milkshake.

Ankit Desai, marketing director, Hershey India, shared his insight on the new campaign, “Summers make an ideal time for consumers to indulge in Milkshake and HERSHEY’S delectable range of Milkshake make it a delightful summer quencher. The upbeat digital creative celebrates all things fun, thereby urging consumers to ‘Slurp Up the Fun’ with our range of exciting milkshake flavors.”

According to the company, the campaign, ‘Slurp Up the Fun’, is designed to resonate with consumers of all age groups.The digital film opens with a group of kids who seem bored and tired and are then directed to the range of HERSHEY’S Milkshake by their mother.

Talking about the campaign, Geetika Mehta, managing director, Hershey India, said, “We wanted to create a new experience this summer by introducing an all-new delicious variant. Cashew Butterscotch Ice Cream Flavor Milkshake expands our premium Milkshake portfolio across India. This will be another step in creating a brand that is connected with our consumers and their preferences.”

Hershey India has always been at the forefront of innovation in the chocolate, beverage, and adjacencies categories. The launch of this new flavor is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing its customers with unique and delicious products.

Additionally, the new variant will be an extension to the existing range of milkshake flavors – chocolate, vanilla ice cream, strawberry, cookies n crème, and almond.

As per the company, the campaign will be promoted across social media platforms including YouTube and OTT.

