Hero MotoCorp launches new ‘Xoom Machale’ campaign featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new campaign ‘Xoom Machale’ featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor for its recently introduced 110cc scooter, the Hero Xoom.

The commercial opens with Ranbir catching his friend on the new Hero Xoom near an ice cream truck, ordering a double scoop of vanilla flavor. Excited by the sight of the Hero Xoom, Ranbir envisions the adventures that await with the segment and features of the new scooter.

After highlighting the scooter’s features such as corner-bending lights, wider tyres, and zippy acceleration, he suggests that his friend should take the untraveled roads. To Ranbir’s surprise, his friend reveals that he has already experienced the adventures.

The campaign concludes with a tagline, “Ab Game Bada Banale, Xoom Machale,” which resonates with the idea of the Hero Xoom. Hero MotoCorp said that it aims to bring new products that cater to the needs of young India with technology and innovative features.

“There is a great appeal coming in for Xoom’s features and future-oriented technology which we are sure will redefine the experience in the scooter segment. With this new TVC campaign ‘Xoom Machale’, we are driving the message of Hero Xoom not just being a companion in your day-to-day chores but also in creating thrilling experiences through its contemporary design and supreme maneuverability.” said Ranjivjit Singh, chief growth officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook