Heightened interest, engagement and involvement: How Fantasy Sports increases Sports consumption

As India kicks-off its most anticipated sporting event, the Indian Premier League, the Fantasy Sports platforms also are gearing up for providing audiences with a mere immersive and engaging experience through their platforms.

Fantasy sports over the last few years has emerged as a strong platform for sports fans to test the knowledge of their favourite sports and experience its thrill in a more immersive manner. Fantasy sports give an opportunity to all kinds of sports watchers to engage, win and advance. It has become a way of getting closer to the world of sports.

Fantasy sports are online games that allow individuals to manage their own teams of real-life athletes like sports managers or selectors and compete against others in fantasy leagues. While fantasy sports is another form of entertainment, it has also had a significant impact on sports engagement in India in recent years. According to a FIFS-Deloitte report, engagement on FS platforms has increased sports consumption by as much as 60%, marking a positive impact on the sports ecosystem in the country.

Fantasy sports is a more immersive way for users to interact with the sports they love. In the past, fans would watch games and cheer for their favourite teams or players, but fantasy sports allows them to become more invested in individual performances. The team drafting process is a crucial aspect here. Users have to research and analyse player statistics to make informed decisions about which athletes to include in their team, a process that requires time and effort to be put into understanding the performance of different players, creating an added sense of ownership over the players, the team and the game itself. This increased engagement has led to a rise in viewership and attendance at games, as well as a more in-depth understanding of player statistics and team dynamics in games on the field.

By means of fantasy sports, fans now have a stake in the game and are much more invested in the performances and results. This investment creates a sense of true ownership and responsibility, making the viewing experience more personal. Fans become more attuned to the ups and downs of their players’ performances, leading to an increased appreciation for the game as well as the sport as a whole. This experience of multiple screen engagement is unique and cannot be replicated by merely watching a match on TV.

Fantasy sports also increase engagement by introducing fans to new teams, players and sports. In a traditional sports setting, fans may only follow their home team or favourite players. However, fantasy leagues require participants to draft players from across the league, exposing them to new talent and teams they may have previously overlooked. According to the FIFS- Deloitte report, 60% of FS players claim to now watch & follow sports more than before. This increased exposure can lead to new fanbases and increased support for previously unknown players and teams.

Importantly, for a sports loving nation like India, such increased interest and following from the public means more investment in different sports, which eventually leads to the development of a deeper sporting culture in the country.

The rise of mobile technology and the integration of 4G in India has allowed fantasy sports platforms to permeate all across the country and not just urban India. As per the FIFS- Deloitte report, 50% of user transactions on the platforms have come in through tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This allows for a larger knowledge base across sports, giving more eyeballs to various different sports. Increasing the geographical spread of a sport ensures further investment and development of the sport and is one of the reasons behind the recent popularity of volleyball, hockey and kabaddi.

In India, fantasy sports platforms have been successful in promoting sports other than cricket. Due to their increased interest in fantasy sports, 59% of cricket FS platform users begin watching new sports. Usually if a user signs up on fantasy sports platforms for cricket and enjoys the experience, they are likely to look into other sports that are available on it. In this manner, the user starts following other sports and becomes more actively involved in it beyond just watching it.

With millions of participants on fantasy sports platforms, there is now an increased demand for information on player performances and team dynamics. This demand has led to the development of sports analytics, with writers and broadcasters providing in-depth analysis of players and teams to help participants make informed decisions. This increased coverage benefits both fantasy sports players and traditional sports fans, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the game and an experience beyond just the field.

The rise of fantasy sports in India has led to a significant increase in engagement among sports fans across the country. By allowing users to create virtual teams and compete against each other, fantasy sports platforms have provided an immersive and interactive experience that has captured the attention of millions. This has led to a surge in the popularity of various different sports like football, hockey, kabaddi and so on. As a result, fantasy sports has transformed the way people engage with sports in India, creating a new generation of fans who are passionate about the game both on and off the field.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook