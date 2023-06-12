“There is nothing permanent except change,” Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, said once. He couldn’t have been more correct as technology has been one of the big catalysts of change and continues to be so. One part of this change is now being driven by Artificial Intelligence which has led to the fear of job loss among humans. The creative industry too is now left at its mercy from what it seems. Case in point: the recent AI images of actor Tom Cruise with doppelgangers which has taken Instagram by storm. These images were created by Ong Hui Woo, a Singapore based AI artist using the tool Midjourney. “Generative AI will surely be a threat to some profiles. It is because people who operate business would like to save cost to be able to make profits. Hence, one can expect a few key responsibility areas (KRA) to be replaced by AI as it will be seen as an opportunity to replace people and save money,” Rahul Dutta, creative director, DDB Mudra, told BrandWagon Online.

It is believed that to begin advertising agencies could use with a few tasks such as creation of brand logos besides getting the Ai to write a few copies here and now. For instance, algorithmic copywriters churn out slogans such as ‘Resistance is futile, buy our product!’ Interestingly, the creative industry opines that the office atmosphere currently blurs the line between reality and the surreal, with creative directors engaging in spirited debates with their computer screens, attempting to strike a compromise between inspiration and artistic vision against the backdrop of lines of code. “Generative AI has merits but creativity is a quintessentially human trait. AI might generate impressive ideas, but it can’t fathom the subtle nuances of human emotions and cultural references. At best it can lend a helping hand to junior creatives,” Krishna Iyer, director – marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group, explained.

Indian marketing and customer experience professionals are optimistic regarding generative AI technologies, states tech firm Adobe in its report. Nine out of ten respondents anticipate generative AI will help increase their work product quality and volume by 95%, enhance their creativity (96%), and help reach more of the right customers by 96%. Yet, another report by Salesforce highlighted that 51% of marketers are currently using generative AI, and an additional 22% plan to use it very soon. In addition to that, 39% said that they don’t know how to safely use generative AI. Contrary to this, 71% marketers believe generative AI’s lack of human creativity and contextual knowledge is a potential barrier to successfully using generative AI in the workplace. According Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India AI has the promise to upend the advertising industry. “The immediate impact is the automation of grunt work which frees up the time of junior resources. They can focus on better and bigger projects. With jobs like search ad copy work already being farmed to automation, there is enough work that AI and machine language (ML) can take up without impacting the creative jobs. AI is a tool that can augment the productivity of a creative person rather than replacing them,” he added.

