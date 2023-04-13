HDFC Mutual Fund launches investor education campaign, ‘Zindagi ke liye SIP’

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched its new investor education campaign that aims at educating potential investors about Systematic Investment Plan (SIP).

Through this investor education campaign, HDFC mutual fund aims to educate investors on SIP by decoding its finer nuances in a manner that’s understood by every investor.

The campaign idea is centred around the insight that in India, life works just like an SIP. The campaign also takes inspiration from virtues day to day lives like being patient, consistent, starting things early on, not giving up and many more.

The investor education campaign has been launched across India and will span across platforms including television, print, outdoor, social media and other digital platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Amaresh Jena, head-Marketing and Digital Business, HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd said, “We believe an SIP is not only one of the simplest and most hassle-free ways to grow one’s investment and accumulate wealth, but also compliments our way of life. As an organization, through this Investor Education Initiative, we aim to educate a wider audience and increase its awareness about SIP, which would result in increased mindshare and penetration for SIPs in the industry.”

Morever, the campaign is part of HDFC Mutual Fund’s ongoing efforts to promote investor education and financial literacy in India.

