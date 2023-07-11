scorecardresearch
HDFC Life collaborates with Rishabh Pant for campaign on term insurance

The objective of the campaign is to encourage individuals to financially secure their loved ones against unforeseen circumstances

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms
HDFC Life has collaborated with cricketer Rishabh Pant to create a campaign aimed at driving the need for term insurance. The objective of the campaign is to encourage individuals to financially secure their loved ones against unforeseen circumstances.

“Most Indian households find it hard to sustain their living standards in the absence of adequate life insurance cover. We sincerely hope that this campaign will educate and inspire more individuals to secure their families with Term Insurance,” Vishal Subharwal, chief marketing officer and group head- strategy, HDFC Life, said.

The film showcases the real-life story of Rishabh Pant and his journey of realisation. Through the film, we see glimpses of his accomplishments, moments of happiness and the experience that taught him the biggest lesson of his life.

“With this campaign, we wanted to reiterate that not everyone gets a second chance at life. The biggest mistake we can make is to not learn from our mistakes and to bring home the message of unpredictability. We drew inspiration from the real-life incident of cricketer Rishabh Pant where he survived a near-fatal road accident,” Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia said.

The campaign will be available across multi-media platforms – television, digital, print, and outdoor.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 12:36 IST

