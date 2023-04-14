HDFC ERGO partners with WhatsApp to facilitate vehicle self-inspection for lapsed policies

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company has partnered with Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) for WhatsApp Business, to launch a new feature that allows customers to renew their break-in motor insurance policies through WhatsApp without downloading an app.

According to the company, HDFC ERGO’s offering will provide a best-in-class experience and assure hassle-free vehicle inspection experience to even less tech-savvy customers, while reducing the turnaround time.

Additionally, the AI-enabled camera is programmed to guide customers to capture the right image of their vehicle, ensuring the accuracy of the uploaded photos and leaving out the scope of to-and-fro for the right image.

Speaking about this new feature, Parthanil Ghosh, president – retail business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “As part of the digital-first and customer-centric approach, HDFC ERGO has been at the forefront of adopting new technologies to provide a seamless and convenient solution to its customers at every touch point. Given that WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps with extensive reach. We are confident that our new innovative feature will bring agility to the motor insurance space and provide ubiquitous and on-demand vehicle self-inspection service to help last-mile customers enjoy a superior customer experience.”

Ravi Garg, director – business messaging India, Meta, commented on the launch, “We constantly strive to add value to the lives of our WhatsApp users. With the HDFC ERGO AI-powered break-in inspection feature, policyholders across India would be able to evaluate and renew their lapsed motor insurance policies as well as access quotes instantly, all from within WhatsApp.”

In order to initiate the renewal of their lapsed policy, a customer needs to register on the website, the company informed. A WhatsApp message with a link will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number post registration. Once clicked, the customer will arrive on the video capturing screen and with the help of the instructions, will have to capture a 45-sec video.

