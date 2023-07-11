HDFC ERGO partners with mFilterIt to boost operational efficiency for online advertisements

HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India’s private sector general insurance company, has partnered with mFilterIt, a media verification and protection solutions. Through this alliance, HDFC ERGO aims to validate the ad traffic and safeguarding itself against unsafe digital marketing practices by online media partners.

By joining forces with mFilterIt, HDFC ERGO aims to validate advertisement traffic from online campaigns, so as to generate genuine leads and thus optimising its advertising efficiency.

As a part of this alliance, mFilterIt will analyse the quality of ad traffic and identify the bot traffic across the user-acquisition funnel. This transparency will help to optimise HDFC ERGO ad campaigns based on ad traffic generated by genuine customers, thus improving the conversion rate.

Commenting on the partnership, Somesh Surana, head- Digital Business Group and Marketing, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “At HDFC ERGO, we understand the role, which digital ecosystem has to play in realising the regulator’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’. However, while online platform can get us a wide reach, we need to be also mindful of the nuances it might bring in form of unsecured data”.

He added, “Our partnership with mFilterIt will not only allow us to stay complaint with IRDAI norms against unsafe digital marketing practices but will also help us to offer customised solutions to new and relevant customer segments across vast uninsured population of India.”

“We are happy to be associated with a leading insurer like HDFC ERGO, who have been pioneer in delivering innovative and hyper-personalised solutions to their customers. Our solution will ensure that HDFC ERGO is shielded against bots and invalid leads, thereby ensuring optimisation of their online lead generation campaigns. Further, the issue of invalid creatives, false promises on emailer campaigns etc. is critical and is illegal as per the regulatory norms. We will use AI to identify such instances and report to HDFC ERGO, to protect their brand image against such mis-deeds,” Dhiraj Gupta, CTO and co-founder, mFilterIt commented.

