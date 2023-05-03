HDFC ERGO General Insurance elevates Anuj Tyagi to joint managing director

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has elevated Anuj Tyagi and designated him as Joint Managing Director of the Company.

As per the information, the elevation was approved by the nomination and remuneration committee and the board of directors of the company decided during their meeting held on April 27, 2023 in Mumbai.

Commenting on the appointment, Ritesh Kumar, managing director and CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, said, “I would like to congratulate Anuj on his new role as the joint managing director. Anuj has been a key contributor in shaping up the growth journey of HDFC ERGO. His vast experience and in-depth knowledge of the company, as well as the industry, will contribute greatly to catapult the company into its next phase of growth, as we align to IRDAI’s vision of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’ and reach out to the last mile with insurance solutions.”

Tyagi has been associated with HDFC ERGO for the last 14 years. During these years, he has spearheaded the development of retail, commercial and rural business apart from reinsurance, technology and human resources. He has also been a part in ensuring the merger of Apollo Munich Health Insurance Company with HDFC ERGO.

Sharing his views, Anuj Tyagi said, “It is an honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to serve HDFC ERGO as the joint managing director. HDFC ERGO is a formidable player in the general insurance industry, catering to the needs of consumers for the last 20 years. I am proud to be a part of the company’s growth trajectory and become India’s second-largest private general insurance player. As a ‘Customer First’ organisation, we will continue to bring in innovations and cutting-edge technology to offer a superior customer experience, sustained with the Company’s standing as the first choice for talent at the same time.”

