hBits appoints Mihir Kanakia as the head of investments and partnerships

hBits appoints Mihir Kanakia as head of investments and partnerships. Mihir will lead efforts in identifying, securing, and cultivating relationships directly with investors and advisory communities across India and key global Indian markets.

Mihir boasts a career that spans 14 years in the banking sector and eight years in the real estate sector. His experience covers various aspects, including retail banking products and residential real estate, both in India and NRI markets. The exposure has equipped him with expertise in sales, marketing, and product distribution.

In the banking realm, he excels in wealth management, credit cards, loans, and payroll products. In the real estate domain, he specialises in luxury homes, land, and plot developments, focusing on tier-1 and destination locations throughout India.

“Mihir’s wealth of experience, skill set, and expertise in building key partnerships will play a pivotal role in our mission to revolutionise fractional ownership in commercial real estate. Along with his proficiency in establishing strategic associations, his deep understanding of the real estate and financial sector will be instrumental in driving hBits forward,” Shiv Parekh, CEO, and founder, hBits said.

Also Read Sunfeast Mom’s Magic launches campaign to celebrate mothers

hBits is entering a phase of accelerated expansion, with Rs 200 crores worth of assets under management (AUM) and Mihir’s drive to lead initiatives and explore different product and service lines will be beneficial.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook