Havells launches #RishtonKiGrooming campaign ahead of Raksha Bandhan

Havells India announced its campaign #RishtonKiGrooming to celebrate the festival of Rakhi. At the core of the campaign lies the celebration of the bond and affection that siblings share, emphasising how Raksha Bandhan presents the opportunity to express a gesture of love and care from Havells personal grooming range.

“Our personal grooming essentials are not just products; they represent the care we put into nurturing relationships. This campaign reflects our commitment to celebrating the moments that matter and enhancing the joy of festivals with meaningful gestures,” Deepak Bansal, executive vice president – ECD, Havells India, said.

The ad captures the relationship between a brother and sister in which the sister asks her brother about the gift. He surprises her with a box with childhood photographs, eventually revealing a Havells brush straightener as the gift. The video showcases their banter and concludes with the sister’s happiness evident as she appreciates the surprise.

“Havells wanted to connect with a younger audience for the personal grooming category and through this campaign, we were able to craft an emotional narrative that amplifies the deep connection shared among siblings, especially between brothers and sisters. The campaign seamlessly showcases the brand’s role in enhancing these cherished relationships during this significant occasion,” Barin Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO, Digital Refresh Networks, said.

The campaign is live and is being promoted on all major digital video platforms (YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Inshorts) and Havells’ social media handles.

