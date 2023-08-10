Havells extends its campaign Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye with actor Mohan Lal and Anusree

Havells has extended its campaign ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ to celebrate the festival Onam with its latest ad campaign with actors Mohan Lal and Anusree to promote Lloyd Estello washing machine and Lloyd refrigerator.

Conceptualised and created by McCann, the latest Lloyd campaign film is focussed on driving differentiation. The storyline of the ad film highlights the gesture of care through a story of Mohan Lal and Anusree as a couple.

The film is set inside a bedroom and captures the wife (Anusree) who is planning to wear an outfit the following day. However, she spots stains on the outfit and puts it aside. The husband, Mohan Lal, takes the initiative to wash the dress overnight using the Lloyd Estello Washing Machine, showcasing thoughtfulness. The second ad film showcases a video chat between the couple, Mohan Lal, and Anusree. In the scene, Mohan Lal is seen having his dinner and he inquires about Anusree’s dinner.

Talking about the campaign, Rajesh Rathi, executive vice president, Havells India said, “We are happy to extend our campaign that celebrates the brand ethos of ‘Khayaal’ and ‘Khushi’ during the Onam festival. The campaign captures the features of the Lloyd Estello washing machine and Lloyd refrigerator that cater to consumer demand. We are confident that going forward we will strengthen our position in the washing machine, and refrigerator segment addressing the evolving needs of new-age consumers.”

“Through our campaign ‘Khayaal jo ghar ko ghar banaye’ we aim to capture the very spirit of Onam – a time when homes are filled with love and joy. At Havells, we understand the significance of home as a place where care and love flourish. Our latest ad campaign, featuring the actors Mohan Lal and Anusree, highlights the role of Lloyd Estello washing machine and Lloyd refrigerator in nurturing these bonds,” Rohit Kapoor, executive vice president-marketing, Havells India, added.

The festive campaign is live and promoted across all mediums – television, digital, radio, print, outdoor and BTL, and retail visibility.

Additionally, with Onam around the corner, the company is also introducing the ‘Va Mone Dinesha’ initiative and bringing new opportunities for consumers to indulge in a range of Lloyd products.

