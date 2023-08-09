Havas Worldwide India strengthens strategy team; appoints Mohini Varma and Jasravee Kaur Chandra

Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has further strengthened its strategy and account planning teams across its Mumbai and Gurgaon offices with two key appointments.

According to the company, Mohini Varma has joined as executive vice president and planning head – North, and Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as senior vice president of Havas Worldwide India. Both, Varma and Chandra, will report to Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer, Havas Worldwide India, and will be based out of Gurgaon and Mumbai, respectively.

Commenting on the appointments, Anirban Mozumdar, chief strategy officer, Havas Worldwide India, said, “It is a very exciting time for Havas Worldwide India as we make even bigger strides in our growth journey. I am happy to welcome such strategic thinkers with proven track-records to our team.”

Mohini Varma is a journalist-turned-advertising-professional, who is also dabbled in art curation before finding her footing firmly in the adland. Over her career, she has furthered strategy and brand communications at advertising agencies including Leo Burnett, JWT, Mindshare, DDB Mudra, and FCB India. She has also worked with brands across a wide range of industries and sectors such as Google, YouTube, Uber, Pernod Ricard, Domino’s, Mother Dairy, GSK, among others.

As the EVP and planning head – North at Havas Worldwide India, Varma’s primary mandate will be to leverage her strategy skills and simultaneously win new businesses and further strengthen client relationships in the North and East markets.

“While all agencies promise integration, Havas’ village model is already an up and running seamlessly integrated system that offers clients, tech-first 360-degree solutions, all under one roof. I couldn’t be more excited to start my journey with Havas and make a meaningful difference to our brands and businesses,” Varma added.

Jasravee Kaur Chandra is not new to the Havas family. She had a stint with the health communications specialist agency Havas Life Sorento as a brand strategy consultant and senior VP of strategic planning. In her new role, she will focus on expanding the breadth of creative portfolio in the West and South regions using a client-first approach, keeping talent and team building at the core. Having worked at advertising agencies such as Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, and JWT, her portfolio includes a diverse range of brands across sectors like Coca Cola, Dove, FedEx, Godrej, Lifebuoy, Boroplus, HBO, Lakme Salon, among others.

Talking about her appointment, Chandra said, “Having worked with Havas on the consumer health businesses for more than a year, I had witnessed first-hand the commitment and conviction of Havas India towards ensuring an integrated offering. Consumers demand seamlessness experiences across the consumer journey and channels and the village ecosystem is the perfect model to make this a reality. I’m very excited about entering the Havas global village and look forward to making a meaningful difference to all stakeholders”.

Moreover, the two appointments follow the recent additions of Srishti Jain Khandelwal as assistant vice president, and Anuraag Srivastava as vice president – strategic planning.

