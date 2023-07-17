Havas Media Network India wins integrated media mandate for Capri Global Capital Limited

Havas Media Network India, the media arm of Havas India, has secured the integrated media mandate for Capri Loans, a brand of Capri Global Capital Limited – a diversified non-banking financial company. The agency won the mandate following a highly competitive multi-agency pitch.

As per the company, the account will be led by Manish Sharma, managing partner – West, Havas Media India to offer strategies and services from the agency’s Mumbai office.

Capri Loans aims to increase its market presence and sought an agency that specialises in developing strategies to amplify brand recognition and foster customer preference in the sector. Havas Media India will leverage its expert integrated approach to drive the accomplishment and enhance visibility of Capri Loans’ gold loan, MSME loan, and home loan products.

Talking about the association, Basant Dhawan, group CMO, Capri Global, said, “Capri Loans is on a mission to democratise the credit access through its products and services and bring a transformative change to credit inclusion. We have an ambitious strategy to leverage the burgeoning opportunities and a critical goal of developing an ecosystem that encourages collective development of the low-income group across the country. Havas Media Network India’s understanding of our vision and their differentiated approach stood out for us. Combined with our expertise in providing the right credit, we look forward to working with Havas Media Network India to engage with our target audience more effectively through the right media channels. We are excited to embark on this journey and look forward to delivering outstanding results together.”

Moreover, the agency’s integrated media services encompass a vast spectrum of functions, ensuring a holistic and effective media communication strategy for Capri Loans with the most viable media mix. The agency will provide media strategies and manage all aspects of media planning.

In addition, Havas Play with its combine expertise in Sports, Entertainment and Content will support the sports initiatives of Capri Global.

“We are thrilled to have secured the integrated media mandate for Capri Loans. Capri Loans believes that financial progress grants families, access to health, education, and an overall better quality of life and we are honored to be associated with such brand ethos. With our integrated approach and strategic planning driven by a team of seasoned professionals, we look forward to creating a meaningful impact that resonates with their target audience and propels their growth in the competitive financial landscape of India,”Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India added.

