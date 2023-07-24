Havas Media Network India ropes in Ramsai Panchapakesan as managing partner- investments

Havas Media Network India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan as managing partner- investments for Havas Media India.

Based out of Gurugram, he will oversee integrated buying in the north and east markets, along with assuming additional responsibilities for trading.

Ramsai is well-positioned to drive partnership strategies, leveraging his industry experience and relationships with media partners. His deep understanding of emerging trends, consumer behaviour, and market dynamics positions him for creating innovative investment approaches.

“Ramsai’s expertise and deep understanding of industry nuances will unveil remarkable opportunities for us to showcase the agency’s prowess and forge strategic partnerships that drive unparalleled success for Havas Media India,” R Venkatsubramanian, president – investments, Havas Media India, and MD, Havas Play, said.

Previously serving as the senior vice president and national head – media buying at Zenith Media, Ramsai played a pivotal role in driving the integrated media business operations. His leadership skills ensured the seamless execution of annual plans and optimized cost efficiencies. Ramsai also held the position of agency trading head at GroupM m/SIX previously, further solidifying his industry expertise.

“As we strengthen our teams across verticals to deliver best business solutions, Ramsai’s appointment reinforces our vision and commitment to our clients. His extensive industry experience equips him with a valuable wealth of knowledge and expertise,” Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said.

As Havas Media Network India consolidates its position in sectors, including automobile, FMCG, e-commerce, finance, edtech, and consumer electricals, it has added several brands such as PUMA, V-Guard, inDrive, Paradise Biryani, Capri Loans among others, to its clientele this year so far.

Moreover, recent global announcements have reinforced the network’s rapid growth trajectory. Notably, the acquisition of PivotRoots – a Mumbai-based digital marketing firm, introduction of a new brand identity and the global launch of Havas Play, including India, earlier this year, have validated the group’s commitment to achieving expansion. The vision is to continually develop meaningful offerings that resonate across all markets.

