Havas Media Network India retains integrated media mandate of realme

Havas Media Network India, the specialised media arm of Havas India, has retained realme’s integrated media mandate, encompassing both traditional and digital duties. As per the announcement, this account retention comes following a competitive multi-agency pitch.

Having been associated with realme as its media partner since 2021, Havas Media Network India has worked in devising strategies that aligned with realme’s vision of maintaining a robust brand presence, capturing a significant market share, and driving business growth.

Speaking on the announcement, Tao, chief marketing officer, realme India, said, “Havas Media Network India’s approach and strategic vision, resonated perfectly with our brand’s goals. The decision to continue our partnership is a testament to our confidence in Havas Media Network India’s future-ready capabilities and our lasting association. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving greater heights for realme in the highly competitive smartphone market of the county.”

Moroever, the media mandate will continue to rest with Havas Media’s Gurgaon office led by Roopali Sharma, president – North, Havas Media India.

Also Read Gods Reign onboards Times OOH as title sponsor for BGMS 2023

“I am happy to see that our efforts and deep understanding of realme’s business have been recognized through the successful retention of their integrated media mandate. This achievement reaffirms our team’s capabilities in delivering meaningful solutions in media communication strategy. I am pleased to continue our association with realme and remain committed to supporting their growth trajectory, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook