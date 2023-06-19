Havas Media Network India bags integrated media mandate for inDrive

Havas Media Network India, the media arm of Havas India, has bagged the integrated media mandate for inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform. The agency won following the mandate following a global multi-market, multi-agency pitch, wherein Havas Media Network India emerged as the agency of choice.

As per the company, the mandate will be handled by the agency’s Gurgram office under the leadership of Harbir Singh Rai, President-North, Havas Media India. The responsibilities encompass driving the brand’s offline (OOH, Radio, Print, TV) and online media strategies to enhance public awareness and visibility.

Commenting on the mandate win, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, “At Havas Media Network India, we believe in building meaningful connections and driving tangible results for our clients. We understand their needs and challenges and, combined with our extensive capabilities, we will strive to deliver business growth for inDrive. We are proud to be associated with a brand like inDrive that is driven by a commitment to doing good for society through fair practices and transparency.”

inDrive currently operates across 10 cities in India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Ludhiana. The brand distinguishes itself in the field of ride-hailing and aggregator services due to its unique pricing mechanism, ensuring convenience and fair pricing for consumers. Their primary objective is to minimise barriers, to aid new user acquisition and foster trust and transparency by offering every user to negotiate a fare for their ride.

To achieve this, inDrive aims to raise awareness of its distinctive features among both transportation service providers and customers, thereby establishing its presence in a highly competitive market.

Speaking on collaboration, Avik Karmakar, GTM manager – South Asia, inDrive said, “According to a study conducted by the sensor power data, inDrive is the second-largest ridesharing app in the world by downloads, which demonstrates that the market is receptive to newer and more convenient options. That’s where we come in. We are excited to work with Havas Media Network India and are looking forward to a successful collaboration, combining our vision of being a company that is focused on people, performance and purpose with Havas’ extensive experience and market expertise.”

