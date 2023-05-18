Havas Media Group India elevates its senior leadership team

Havas Media Group India has announced an elevation of its senior leadership team across functions to strengthen its structure.

As per the agency, the strategic restructuring is part of aggressive expansion of its business and service portfolios through collaborations and increased efficiency, in line with its unprecedented growth.

Commenting on the announcement, Havas Media Group India CEO, Mohit Joshi said, “We are looking forward to elevating our core leadership team to new roles. Their exceptional dedication and business acumen have been critical to our success. In 2023, we have set very high growth targets for ourselves, and I am confident that the team will tap into attaining exceptional results aiding us create a meaningful difference in the country’s media ecosystem.”

The leadership team comprises Roopali Sharma, Harbir Singh, Saurabh Jain, Manish Sharma, Sanchita Roy, and Rohan Chincholi has been elevated to new roles effective immediately. The newly elevated senior leadership team will bring their extensive industry experience and expertise to drive the agency’s growth, foster innovation, and enhance its service offerings.

Additionally, Roopali Sharma and Harbir Singh are now president – North 1 and North 2, respectively at Havas Media India. They will strengthen client partnerships, profitability, and business relations. However, Saurabh Jain has been elevated as president – South, Havas Media India and will be responsible for scaling up the momentum and growth of the agency’s success story in South. Manish Sharma is elevated to the role of managing partner – West, Havas Media India.

Applauding the team on their new roles, Uday Mohan, ,managing director – Havas Media India said, “I feel great pride in seeing the team on a rapid growth path. The elevations are aimed at recognizing the team’s commitment and further strengthening our core, ensuring heightened focus on sustainable growth and unlocking greater possibilities. Best wishes to all for the new journey with additional responsibilities.”

Moreover, Sanchita Roy, chief strategy officer for Havas Media India, will drive strategic innovation and growth for clients and the agency alike. Rohan Chincholi, in his new role as the managing partner – digital services, Havas Media India, will strategize on expanding and enhancing the agency offerings and outcomes.

The newly appointed team will report to Uday Mohan, managing director, Havas Media India.

