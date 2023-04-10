Havas India elevates Sangeeta Barde as CEO of Havas Life Sorento

Following global health and wellness network, Havas Health & You’s announcement of key expansions in APAC, Havas India has announced the elevation of Sangeeta Barde as CEO of Havas Life Sorento India. As part of her new role, Barde will drive the success model for offshoring and achieving strategic and impactful globalization initiatives. In addition, she will also be the regional head of Havas Health & You Middle East. She will continue to report to Rana Barua, CEO, Havas India, and Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM for HH&Y.

Furthermore, Barde was elevated as managing director of Havas Life Sorento in April 2021.

The announcement comes at a time when Havas Life Sorento has made significant inroads into the Indian market, particularly in the last two years. In a market as competitive as India, Havas Life Sorento claims to have not only doubled its revenue in five years, but it also established a Centre of Excellence for Content Development.

“I am happy to oversee this new era across the entirety of APAC as the region is poised for substantial growth in the healthcare sector. These markets are vital for health communications, and we are confident in our ability to continue to help transform and future-proof our clients’ businesses. Sangeeta’s elevation is incredibly well deserved. Under her leadership, Havas Life Sorento has witnessed tremendous growth and is known as a leading health agency in the country and her expanded role as Regional Head of HH&Y Middle East, at a time when the focus on health and wellness is only intensifying, will further propel the progress that we have been witnessing,” said Charles Houdoux, CEO of APAC & LATAM for HH&Y.

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “The network has experienced steady growth across its three key verticals: creative, media, and health. For years, Havas Life Sorento has consistently outperformed in an industry as nuanced and specialised as health communications, particularly in the face of shifting health and wellness narratives. With a leader like Sangeeta at the helm, Havas Life Sorento has consistently made a meaningful difference for clients, enabling Havas India to raise the bar for what excellence can be.”

