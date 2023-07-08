Harnessing the power of regional branding in online gaming sector in India

By Pankaj Soni

In today’s rapidly changing world, the online gaming industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge, and India stands at the forefront of this digital revolution.

Breaking free from the stereotypes of gaming as a solitary pastime, players of all ages, including those above 60, are connecting beyond the confines of their homes with fellow gamers from around the world. It is no surprise, then, that the Indian gaming industry is poised for remarkable growth. According to a report by KPMG, the revenue in the online gaming sector is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 21 percent over the next five years, amounting to a staggering $3.84 billion.

Driving this growth is the ever-increasing demand for gaming, particularly from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and among Generation Z and millennial players. Many of them aspire to build careers as gamers and entrepreneurs within this thriving industry. Recognizing this significant development, the government is actively expediting efforts to transform Indian online gaming into a substantial revenue generator and employment hub.

As the gaming landscape evolves, platforms are increasingly realizing the immense potential of regional branding in capturing the diverse hearts and minds of Indian audiences.

The Power of Regional Connection:

India, with its vast cultural and linguistic diversity, presents a unique challenge for online gaming platforms. A one-size-fits-all approach simply falls short in a country where languages, traditions, and preferences vary from region to region. Successful gaming brands have astutely recognised this and made remarkable progress in establishing authentic connections by adopting localised marketing strategies. By leveraging local languages, partnering with regional influencers, and embracing cultural nuances, these brands have forged deep bonds with users.

The Power of Evolving Technology:

Renowned brands are leveraging gaming as an engagement channel through live streaming, sponsorships, and product placements. Gaming has not only provided a robust means of socialising but has also become another avenue for thriving influencer marketing. Popular gaming influencers with massive followings on their social media channels are actively sought by brands for endorsements and sponsored content. Technological advancements have even enabled platforms to monitor whether players are fully engaged with advertisements. Additionally, platforms can replay ads that users seem to watch without interruption. The mechanism for nurturing audiences is rapidly evolving in this domain.

Driving Engagement and Trust:

The impact of regional branding in the gaming industry extends far beyond mere marketing tactics. It holds the key to higher user engagement rates and the establishment of trust. Studies reveal that gaming platforms incorporating regional elements into their communication strategies witness an impressive 15-20 percent increase in engagement rates. By speaking the language of their target audience and creating content that resonates with their cultural sensibilities, gaming platforms can foster a sense of familiarity and trust, leading to greater user loyalty and advocacy.

Unlocking New Markets:

The potential of regional branding lies not only in strengthening existing user bases but also in unlocking new markets. The growth of online gaming is no longer confined to urban centers; it is increasingly driven by non-urban cities. To tap into these untapped markets, gaming platforms must adapt their strategies and invest in regional branding. Companies that tailor their offerings, messaging, and user experiences to suit regional preferences bridge the gap between urban and non-urban users, expanding their reach and driving sustainable growth.

The Road Ahead:

As the Indian online gaming sector continues to evolve, embracing regional branding is no longer a choice but a necessity. Platforms must prioritise building trust and authenticity by investing in user-centric experiences that reflect the diverse fabric of India. This requires more than just superficial language translations or celebrity endorsements; it demands a deep understanding of local cultures, traditions, and aspirations.

To ensure the success of regional branding initiatives, collaboration and partnerships with local influencers, content creators, and developers are essential. This not only helps create authentic experiences but also empowers local talent and bolsters the regional gaming ecosystem.

As India’s digital revolution continues to unfold, the forward-thinking platforms that prioritise regional branding will emerge as leaders, driving the industry’s growth and shaping the future of online gaming in India.

The author is the VP – Marketing at Witzeal Technologies

