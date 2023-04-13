Happiest Minds and NielsenIQ Brandbank partner to accelerate digital transformation

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a global strategic partner for Pimcore, has announced its partnership with NIQ Brandbank, a digital product content provider. As per the company, the partnership will enable retailers and manufacturers worldwide to accelerate digital transformation and improve their shopper experience.

It will also offer a centralized and consolidated product data management platform, with the opportunity to adjust based on the client’s individual digital strategy, the company stated.

Speaking on the partnership, Rajiv Shah, executive board member and CEO, Digital Business Services (DBS), Happiest Minds Technologies said, “We are strengthening our partnership with NIQ Brandbank, We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help our clients drive business growth and success.”

Mike Nickituk, global managing director, NIQ Brandbank said, “We are proud to partner with Happiest Minds and continue our commitment to our clients across the world, driving shopper engagement. We look forward to building on this partnership, delivering innovative solutions to support the industry.”

