HAMMER unveils its first ad campaign Nail It with HAMMER

The campaign represents the brand’s journey to redefine consumer technology and empower individuals to live their lives to the fullest

Written by BrandWagon Online
HAMMER, a consumer tech brand known for its multi-functional tech gear, has announced the launch of its new advertising campaign, ‘Nail It with HAMMER’. As per the company, the campaign aims to reinforce HAMMER’s commitment to delivering technology that showcases the users’ trackable, visible, and buildable health results, with ease and style.

Being HAMMER’s first ad campaign, ‘Nail It with HAMMER’ represents the brand’s journey to redefine consumer technology and empower individuals to live their lives to the fullest.

Commenting on the latest Ad film launch, Rohit Nandwani, founder and COO, HAMMER, said, “We are looking forward to introducing the ‘Nail It with HAMMER’ ad campaign. We wanted to showcase the true customer experience we have encountered so far, and our dedication in enhancing that further. HAMMER’s catalogue heroes innovative tech gear that empowers customers to achieve health and fitness targets.”

The campaign will be featured across various media channels, including digital platforms, and social media.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 17:21 IST

