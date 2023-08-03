Haldiram’s launches campaign Rishton Ki Mithas for Teej

Haldiram’s has launched a campaign Rishton Ki Mithas (Sweetness of Relationships). According to the company, the campaign is an ode to the traditions of Teej, celebrating the arrival of the monsoon season and the cherished bonds of love and togetherness.

Talking about the campaign, Divya Batra, head of marketing, Haldiram’s, said, “Teej is the festival of love, joy, and tradition. At Haldiram’s, we aim to bring in this joy into our offerings, and our diverse range of Ghevar flavours is a perfect reflection of the diversity and richness of Indian culture. With our Teej campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the festival with their loved ones and experience the authentic flavours of India.”

The Ghevar is available in different flavours including Malai Ghevar, Kaju Cream Ghevar, Kesar Ghevar, Plain Ghevar, Rose Ghevar, Khas Ghevar, Kalakand Ghevar, Kesar Malai Ghevar, among others.

“As we celebrate Teej, we also celebrate the strong bonds of relationships that unite us all. Haldiram’s has always been a part of people’s lives during festivals, and we are honoured to be a part of their special moments. Our exclusive Ghevar range, known for its authentic taste, and specially designed gift boxes, ensuring hygiene and freshness, are crafted to make this Teej even more memorable for our cherished customers.” Kailash Aggarwal, president – retail QSR- Haldiram’s, added.

Additionally, the Ghevar boxes by Haldiram’s are also available on food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato.

