Haldiram’s launches campaign Pyaar Ka Tohfa to celebrating Rakshabandhan

As part of the campaign, the company has also unveiled a special box of assorted sweets, featuring Laddoo

Written by BrandWagon Online
The special assortment of sweets is available at Haldiram's stores in Delhi NCR and selected retail partners across the region
Haldiram’s has recently launched a campaign ‘Pyaar Ka Tohfa’ to celebrate the festival of Rakshabandhan. As part of the campaign, the company has also unveiled a special box of assorted sweets, featuring Laddoo.

The campaign centers around an emotional ad film, showcasing the bond between a surgeon sister and her brother. The film depicts the everyday routine of the sister returning home after her work as a surgeon, but on Rakhi day, she arrives late for the celebrations. The brother feels disappointed but conceals it with a heartfelt gesture, handing over the Haldiram’s Box of Ladoos and asking her to keep her apologies to herself.

Speaking about the campaign, Divya Batra, head of marketing, Haldiram’s, said, “Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the bond between siblings, and Haldiram’s ‘Pyaar Ka Tohfa’ campaign captures the emotions and love shared between them. Our special gifting range including an assortment of signature sweets, nuts, and much more, etc., makes the perfect gift to express affection and appreciation to your beloved siblings.”

As the story unfolds, the sister ties the Rakhi on her brother’s hand, revealing that it was her first surgery that day, during which she successfully delivered a cute baby girl. The brother’s disappointment turns into pure joy and playfully feeds the delicious Ladoos to her.

“At Haldiram’s, we believe in preserving traditions and spreading joy through our treats. With the Pyaar Ka Tohfa campaign, we aim to celebrate the essence of Rakshabandhan and make this festival even more memorable for our customers,” Kailash Aggarwal, president – retail, Haldiram’s, added.

Moreover, the special assortment of sweets is available at Haldiram’s stores in Delhi NCR and selected retail partners across the region.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 09:29 IST

