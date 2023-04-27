haeywa collaborates with Dish TV

haeywa, a financial technology company, has collaborated with Dish TV to streamline petty cash payments and management.

As per the company, through the collaboration, Dish TV will be able to leverage haeywa’s features including digital receipts, real-time reporting and automated workflows to streamline its petty cash operations, ensuring compliance, accuracy, and accountability in all petty cash transactions along with analytics of the expenses and reduced administrative control.

“We have always been looking for technology solutions that help us to introduce convenience as well as optimization in our workflows. When haeywa team approached us we were impressed with their focus on these aspects along with the focus on reducing manual efforts. We are looking forward for this partnership, and we sincerely believe they will be a game changer in petty cash management domain” said Chittaranjan Mohanty, head finance and accounts at Dish TV D2H

Additionally, haeywa is a petty cash payments and management solution that simplifies and automates petty cash transactions, facilitating greater control, visibility and security over petty cash operations.

Shilpa Mahna Bhatnagar, founder, haeywa, “We are looking forward to collaborating with Dish TV to provide them with our innovative platform for their petty cash management needs. haeywa will enable Dish TV to optimize its petty cash processes, ensuring greater control and visibility over their expenses and help them achieve their financial management goals more efficiently.”

