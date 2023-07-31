GTPL Hathway ropes in Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors

GTPL Hathway (GTPL) announced its association with actor Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as the brand ambassadors for GTPL.

“Both of them bring fresh energy and authenticity to everything they do and have built a connection with the audience, which is also exactly what our brand does – builds Connections Dil Se! We look forward to working with them to take our brand to new heights,” Aniruddhsinh Jadeja, managing director, GTPL Hathway, said.

Kartik and Rashmika will be featured in GTPL’s upcoming advertising campaigns across all media channels, including television, print, outdoor and digital as the brand ambassadors. The campaign aims to communicate the strength of digital cable TV and break the perception of it being an outdated technology. The #AbKeZamaneKaConnection relates to the high-quality HD digital cable TV, high-speed broadband and OTT aggregation services offered by GTPL.

“The brand is known for quality and innovation. I believe in the brand’s values and philosophy, and I look forward to working with them,” actor, Kartik Aaryan, said.

Kartik Aaryan is known for his charm, wit, versatility and universal appeal, especially among the millennials and Gen Z while Rashmika Mandanna topped Forbes India’s list of most influential actors.

