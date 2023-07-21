Investors have become worrisome for the gaming industry. Domestic and foreign investors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of recent events. Global investors including Tiger Global Management, Tribe Capital, The Raine Group as well as domestic investors including Kalaari Capital, Orios Venture Partners, Matrix Partners India have requested PM Modi to reconsider the 28% GST to be levied on the gaming industry. The investors have highlighted that the tax regime is onerous and would lead to a $2.5 billion loss as well as lead to a loss of approximately one million direct and indirect jobs.

In the letter to the PM, the investors wrote, “We invested in this sector with the vision to make India the gaming capital of the world, which would help in generating, among other things, high-skilled jobs, billions in foreign capital and make the country a net exporter of innovation in gaming and allied areas such as animation, artificial intelligence and visual effects. We have been tracking and following closely your various positive and favourable announcements regarding India’s online gaming sector, including your ambition to make India the next gaming superpower.”

The letter also highlighted that the gaming industry was set to contribute Rs 4500 crore in GST at the rate of 18% of the operator’s gaming revenue. However, an increase in the rate from 18% to 28% on the operator’s gaming revenue would have led to a 55% increase in GST collection for the exchequer from this sector without impacting the sector. It also suggested the industry spends roughly $1 billion in advertisements, which would be completely wiped off, leading to a cascading impact on the larger media and entertainment industry.

Additionally, the Investors urged PM Modi to examine the following aspects they mentioned in the letter:

a. If ‘full value of bets’ is understood in a manner where GST is levied on every contest played every time with fully taxed winnings, the GST burden will increase by 1,100% and on account of taxation of redeployed player winnings, the same money will get taxed repeatedly resulting in a scenario where over 50-70%% of every rupee will go towards GST, thereby making the online real money skill gaming business model unviable. This will lead to write-off of investments made and would hurt the investor confidence.

b. If ‘full value of bets’ for the purpose of levy of GST on online gaming is the full deposit value i.e. deposits made by users and not taxed again if the winnings are redeployed to play a game (at par with casinos), there will be a 350% increase in GST burden. This will result in the closure of most gaming startups and will require major restructuring across the industry to survive. Importantly, as deposits for online games are digital and made via authorised payment channels, it would allow GST authorities to track and verify all GST filings and remove any scope for manipulation by unscrupulous actors.

c. If 28% GST is to be levied on the gross gaming revenue (GGR)/platform fees, there would be a 55% increase in the GST quantum. This would ensure that the Indian online gaming operators are able to survive and are able to be key contributors to the Indian economy. In addition, such a suggestion of levying GST on GGR would be in line with internationally accepted and proven practices.

The investors have also requested a meeting with PM Modi to discuss the matter.

