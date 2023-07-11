scorecardresearch
GST Council decides to tax online gaming, casinos and horse racing at 28% GST

These companies will be taxed at full value which includes the pool amount

Written by Anushree Bhattacharyya
This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue/total prize pool. 

After much waiting, the GST Council today finally announced its decision to levy a 28% GST on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.  The decision is based on GoM’s (Group of Ministers) who together form the GST Council’s interim report which had proposed a 28% GST on the total amount, including the platform fee. This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue/total prize pool. 

Sample this: if there is a total pool of Rs 100, an online gaming company typically charges 10-20% as a platform fee, which is Rs 10-20. In the proposed scheme of things as opposed to levying a tax on just the platform fee, it has been suggested that a 28% GST should be imposed on the total sum of Rs 100.

More details will be added. This a developing story.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 19:04 IST

