Canadian café chain Blenz Coffee opened its first Indian outlet in Mumbai last week. Its menu includes real-chocolate drinks, various types of matcha, customizable sodas and iced teas besides handcrafted coffee. The brand targets 40 outlets across India by 2027 with a planned investment exceeding ₹120 crore.

The coffee market in India has reached an interesting stage in its growth with several organised café chains and specialty coffee brands and with significant headroom for growth. Industry estimates indicate that the organised retail coffee chain market was $425 million in 2025, and is set to cross $1 billion by 2034, growing at 11.14% annually.

On the other hand, while large coffee retail chains and start-ups keep adding to their store count, they are yet to convert that expansion into profitability. While both Starbucks and Barista have crossed the 500-store mark, Blue Tokai is aiming to ramp up its presence from the current 240 outlets to 800 by FY30 and Third Wave Coffee is planning to take its footprint of over 250 to 320 by the end of this fiscal.

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Now look at the numbers on these brand’s books. Tata Starbucks, which made its India debut around 14 years ago, saw its losses shrink in FY26 by 27% from the last fiscal but is still some time away from achieving profitability. The other new-age coffee chains have doubled down on expansion, they have reportedly burned over Rs 500 crore over the last 3-4 years, as per industry estimates.

Among the older coffee chains, Café Coffee Day returned to annual profitability in FY26 — its first annual profit since the 2019 death of founder VG Siddhartha — Barista says it has been profitable since 2017 and is often noted in industry reports as one of India’s consistently profitable homegrown café chains.

Nikhil Sethi, national sector leader, consumer markets, KPMG India, says the continued expansion of the category and the willingness to invest in it suggest that players still see considerable headroom for growth. “Eventually, though, the economics have to work at the store level. Every chain needs to solve its own equation across location, rentals, footfall, pricing, menu and omnichannel sales. And the answer need not look the same everywhere,” he adds.

Experts add that aggressive expansion, expensive commercial real estate and escalating operating costs are impacting what is clearly a promising market opportunity. A cup of coffee can have a healthy gross margin and still be sold in an unprofitable café, points out Shekhar Suman, co-founder, Brandshark.

“A customer might order one flat white and work in a café for two hours. The chain pays for the seat, the staff and the air conditioning the whole time. Volatile bean and dairy costs, and a bigger food menu can raise the bill without raising profit. Using full cafes where the experience earns its keep, smaller kiosks where people mainly want coffee on the move, and packaged beans, or office vending to reach customers between visits is the way to go,” suggests Suman.

Adding flavour

While coffee chains grapple with higher costs and inconsistent footfalls, industry observers also note that it is the start-ups that have stirred growth in the category and given younger consumers more reason to walk in and experiment with different brews. “A brand like Blue Tokai talks about the estate, the roast and the brew, which speaks to younger customers who want to know what is in the cup. Then there is Third Wave, which has used seasonal launches and a wider food menu to keep the offer changing and to give consumers a reason to pair their drinks with the right food,” says Himanshu Vashishtha, founder and global CEO, SixthFactor Consulting.

One way to address losses is by designing stores around the occasions they serve. Vashistha recommends that every brand outlet doesn’t need to win every occasion, it simply needs to be clear about what it is built for. This could be for work, for socialising or for indulgence. Coffee chains will need to curate their offerings in such a way that they invite repeat visits and build a loyal customer base.

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The chains have figured that they need to move beyond high-cost flagship stores into compact, high-frequency formats like grab-and-go kiosks, app-first ordering, and re-engineered mid-price menus (Rs100-200 range) that make café culture accessible to a much broader audience

Profitability is a store-by-store discipline rather than a race for footprint, notes Devangshu Dutta, founder and CEO, Third Eyesight. “Outlet efficiency needs to be a prime focus, especially in a tight or unpredictable economy. Closing or relocating chronically underperforming stores early protects overall margins, and the savings are often larger than people expect. Smaller, lower-capex formats such as takeaway kiosks can reach profitability faster,” says Dutta.

Technology and AI can also chip in – in the form of more accurate demand forecasts, location analysis, inventory controls and customer engagement. “However, technology must improve measurable operating performance rather than simply add to overheads,” says Yogeshh Agarwal, founder of ZASKIT and ZTara AI.

The next phase of India’s coffee industry will be defined less by the number of stores opened and more by revenue productivity, customer retention, cash flow and return on invested capital, say experts.