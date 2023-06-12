GroupM, Mindshare India and Britannia Marie collaborate to launch My StartUp Show Dhonni Meyer Upakkhan

GroupM’s Motion Content Group and Mindshare India, in partnership with Britannia Marie Gold announces the launch of Britannia Marie Gold My StartUp Show ‘Dhonni Meyer Upakkhan’. As per the company, the show aims to encourage enterprising women who have ideas but lack the expertise or wherewithal to get started. It is currently being aired on the weekends on Star Jalsha from 5-5:30 PM.

Additionally, actress Parambrata Chatterjee will host the show, which includes a jury consisting of Joita Sen, director Senco Jewellers, Keya Seth, CEO- Key Seth Aromatics, Rochita Dey, director, Sree leathers and a couple of guest entrepreneurs. The show highlights inspiring stories and expert advice, providing a valuable resource for women who are looking to start their own businesses.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia said, “We are proud to partner with Britannia Marie Gold and Motion Content Group to bring India’s first Only Women Entrepreneurs Show to television. This unique initiative aligns with our commitment to promoting diversity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in India. We are excited to witness the journey of these talented women entrepreneurs and provide them with a national platform to showcase their ideas and inspire others.”

Also Read MetaStudios and AjnaLens join hands to reinvent learning with XR

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Britannia Marie Gold My StartUp Show Dhonni Meyer Upakkhan with Britannia Marie Gold as its Title sponsor. This show is a celebration of the unstoppable spirit of aspiring women entrepreneurs, fuelled by the passion to grow their businesses. This ground-breaking television initiative not only provides a valuable platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their talents but also inspires the next generation of female business leaders in India,” Ashwin Padmanabhan, president – Investments, Trading, and Partnerships, GroupM – India, added.

The initiative, which has supported over 40 startups led by homemakers across the country since its inception in 2018, has now created a special segment to acknowledge the entrepreneurial talent hidden among homemakers in West Bengal.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook