GroupM launches hyperlocal audience targeting solution for addressable TV

GroupM announced the launch of Geo Granularity, a hyperlocal and granular targeting technology developed by Finecast, the addressable TV solution of GroupM Nexus. Engineered for high-quality broadcaster inventories on the big screen, the technology has been enhanced from broader pin code level targeting to granular 1000-meter geo-targeting, allowing advertisers to zero in on defined audiences for their campaigns.

“ The innovative solution will revolutionize the way advertisers approach TV advertising by offering a more precise and coherent approach to targeting specific geographic areas. By reaching potential customers in their local markets, businesses can enjoy higher relevance, better consumer experience, and ultimately, more conversions,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia said.

Source: GroupM

Covering an expansive area of 26,000 square kilometres across India’s top cities, the solution was developed using geospatial technology and is the country’s first-ever initiative of its kind, offering targeting capabilities designed for TV advertisers. Each square kilometre grid incorporates a wide range of valuable data points refined and integrated using Finecast’s audience planning technology. The comprehensive data empowers advertisers to create targeted campaigns that resonate with their intended audience.

“GroupM Nexus’ Finecast has continued to be a trailblazer in addressable TV by developing technology like Geo Granularity that’s revolutionising the industry by providing advertisers with stronger outcomes and higher return on investment,” Atique Kazi, president- data, performance and digital products, GroupM India said.

As per the company, studies have shown that users who are shown relevant ads are more likely to have a positive experience with the advertiser’s brand, resulting in better engagement, higher click-through rates, and ultimately, more conversions. All GroupM clients can harness the benefits of this geo-targeting solution via their media planners.

