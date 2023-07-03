GroupM India and MMA launches ONDC playbook

In a recent development, GroupM India along with MMA launched the ONDC Playbook, a go-to-market guide that explores the transformative potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in the country. Designed to empower businesses across industries and sizes, this comprehensive playbook serves as a roadmap for harnessing the transformative potential of the ONDC initiative, the company stated.

According to the key findings of the research, 90% of respondents expressed their likelihood to adopt ONDC in some form within their companies. The research added that 73% of respondents believe that ONDC has the potential to level the playing field for small and medium-sized businesses in the digital commerce space. Respondents also confirmed that ONDC has the potential to transform digital commerce through market expansion, interoperability, and cost reduction.

Speaking on the playbook launch, Ritika Taneja, head of e-commerce, GroupM India said, “This playbook provides businesses of all sizes and sectors with a step-by-step roadmap to successfully embark on the ONDC journey and position themselves at the forefront of the digital commerce revolution. The playbook covers everything from understanding the architecture to commerce operations, commercials, and industry-specific use cases. Our commitment is to empower businesses, from established industry leaders to disruptive start-ups, to unlock new avenues for growth and innovation. By seizing this opportunity, businesses can confidently tap into the transformative potential of ONDC, unlocking new avenues for growth and propelling a wave of innovation that can reshape the future of digital commerce.”

According to the company, the playbook aims to equip businesses with the necessary tools by addressing critical aspects such as architecture, commerce operations, commercials, data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.

“The playbook has unlimited possibilities and untapped potential, which is why we call it the ONDC Advantage X. It is a comprehensive go to-market (GTM) resource for businesses aiming to harness the potential of ONDC. This guide explores how the implementation of ONDC can revolutionize the digital commerce landscape, offering a compelling case for businesses to embrace this transformative framework. Additionally, it provides a step-by-step roadmap for successful ONDC implementation. It’s must-read, Moneka Khurana, country head and board member, MMA India added.

