GroupM appoints Saif Shaikh as head of Non-Biddable for GroupM Nexus India

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, today announced the appointment of Saif Shaikh as the head of non-biddable at GroupM Nexus India. He takes over from Sidhartha Patnaik, who has assumed a regional remit as head of non-biddable at GroupM Nexus APAC.

In his new role at GroupM Nexus, Shaikh will focus on the long-term prioritisation of campaign implementation, leveraging cutting-edge tools and software for media planning and data management, and providing media activation solutions to clients.

Speaking on the appointment, Priti Murthy, president at GroupM Nexus India said, “Saif’s extensive experience in deployment of tools and software for media strategizing, planning and data management along with driving implementation will further strengthen the way we do media planning at GroupM Nexus India. I look forward to his contribution in elevating our non-biddable craft and embedding additional capabilities across GroupM agencies’ client activations.”

Shaikh has over two decades of experience in the media and advertising industry with expertise in campaign implementation, deployment of media planning tools and software, data management, and media activation solutions. He has worked on numerous brand launches across different sectors, including FMCG, Finance, Insurance, and Media and Entertainment.

Also Read Netflix lowers ad prices, to rework agreement with Microsoft

“I am thrilled and honored to take on this new role. India’s diverse and rapidly evolving market presents immense opportunities, and I am eager to leverage my experience and expertise to drive growth and innovation for GroupM Nexus. It’s an enormous privilege to be part of the world’s largest performance organisation and I look forward to delivering incremental growth for our agencies and clients. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued partners,” Saif Shaikh, head of non-Biddable at GroupM Nexus India added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook