Greenpanel launched pan India ad campaign ‘Why so angry?’ with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

Greenpanel, a wood panel manufacturing company, has rolled out a pan India ad campaign with Delhi Capitals cricketers David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey.

The campaign is conceptualized by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi. Furthermore, Greenpanel has recently onboarded the advertising agency as their integrated agency.

According to the company, the film captures the three cricketers on and off the field in candid moments of sadness, frustration and rage. It is believed that the film is a breath of fresh air among the glut of IPL ads, with some memorable acting from the star trio.

Commenting on the campaign, Arvind Joshi, VP, marketing – Greenpanel remarked, “As a team, we’re looking forward to embark on our first-ever massive consumer outreach under the leadership and vision of our MD & CEO, Shobhan Mittal. The timing couldn’t be better, as we align ourselves with the excitement of the IPL tournament and our principal partnership with the Delhi Capitals team.”

“We feel our TVC is truly remarkable – standing out amidst the clutter of advertising during this highly competitive season. We’re confident that this campaign will make a lasting impression on our customers and are excited to see the impact it will have. Our endeavour, at the end of the day, is to make Greenpanel synonymous with MDF,” he added.

Sharing his views on the campaign, Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said, “While it’s always fun to do an IPL film for a brand. With the Greenpanel film, we managed to do not just that, but also make people regret their choice of material/wood if they haven’t used Greenpanel MDF.”

The campaign will be promoted prominently on platforms including television, print, outdoor, digital and social.

