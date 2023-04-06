The Government announced on Thursday that IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday. “Government has decided to notify an entity through Meity and that organisation then would be the fact checker for all aspects of content online and only those that are related to the government,” Chandrasekhar said.

