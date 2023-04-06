scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Govt to notify fact check body on online content through Meity

Meity would be the fact checker for all aspects of content online and only those that are related to the government

Written by PTI
Government of India
Government of India

The Government announced on Thursday that IT ministry will notify an entity that will flag false information posted online pertaining to the government, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday. “Government has decided to notify an entity through Meity and that organisation then would be the fact checker for all aspects of content online and only those that are related to the government,” Chandrasekhar said.

The story will be updated later.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

Also Read
More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-04-2023 at 18:09 IST

Stock Market