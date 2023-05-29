GOVO ropes in Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador

GOVO, a Bangalore-based audio electronics brand, announces its collaboration with actor Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador. The actor will represent the brand and endorse its range of audio products, enhance its brand presence and establish a connection with its customer base.

Speaking about the association, Varun Poddar, founder, GOVO said, “Sidharth’s popularity and appeal, combined with his commitment to quality and innovation, align with GOVO’s core values. The association marks a significant milestone for us as we strive to elevate our position as the preferred choice for audio enthusiasts worldwide.”

GOVO aims to leverage Sidharth’s reach and influence to promote its products and expand its market presence through the campaign. Sidharth’s association with GOVO will strengthen the brand’s credibility, instill confidence among consumers, and further elevate its position as a leader in the audio industry.

