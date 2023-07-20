GOVO unveiled its digital ad campaign, titled ‘Bass ka Boss,’ featuring its brand ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra.

The campaign, conceptualized by GOVO and Bottomline Media has garnered attention and created a buzz. The core concept behind the ‘Bass ka Boss’ ad films is to showcase audio capabilities of GOVO’s products through a narrative. Through incorporating quirky scenarios, the campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to delivering audio experiences. The storytelling, twists, and involvement of Sidharth Malhotra prove to be a winning combination that captures the audience’s attention and builds their interest in GOVO’s offerings.

“As a brand passionately devoted to serving the dynamic needs of young India, we have consistently championed pioneering marketing techniques that resonate well with our young audience. The collaboration with Siddharth, who is adored by many, has effectively showcased the finest qualities of our products. GOVO devices not only deliver exceptional performance but also encourage moments of ‘tech therapy’, offering an escape from the monotonous routines of everyday life,” Varun Poddar and Piyush Jalan, founder and co-founder, GOVO said in a joint statement.

Also Read Shiprocket and Sayl.ai partner to elevate WhatsApp commerce

The film will be promoted across multiple social and digital platforms.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook