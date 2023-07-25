GOVO collaborates with Amazon MiniTV for Hip Hop India!

GOVO unveils its partnership with Amazon MiniTV for the dance reality show, ‘Hip Hop India!’ The collaboration sets the stage for transforming the Indian dance landscape, uniting talent and delivering an entertaining experience.

‘Hip Hop India’ is poised to redefine the boundaries of dance competitions, showcasing the best of hip-hop talent across the nation. GOVO with Amazon MiniTV’s influence, aims to captivate viewers and create a dance spectacle that celebrates the beat, moves, and the art of hip-hop.

“Our goal is to enhance the show’s electrifying atmosphere and deliver an unforgettable sonic adventure that perfectly complements the incredible performances. By amplifying the dancers’ skills and artistry through an immersive audio experience, we aim to uplift and celebrate them, giving them a remarkable opportunity to captivate audiences and make a lasting impact in the world of hip-hop,” Varun Poddar and Piyush Jalan, founder and co- founder, GOVO, said in a joint statement.

The collaboration between GOVO and Amazon MiniTV creates an alliance that unites dancers from all walks of life, providing them a stage to showcase their talent.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook