GoTo announces Peter Mahoney as chief marketing officer

GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve and Rescue, announced it has appointed Peter Mahoney as the chief marketing officer (CMO). He will report to Paddy Srinivasan who is the CEO of the company.

Mahoney joins GoTo with more than 35 years of experience as a marketing and product executive with experience as a CMO for startups through multi-billion-dollar public companies, including voice and AI leader Nuance Communications, Inc., where he worked for nearly 13 years. Mahoney founded and served as CEO of Plannuh, a venture-backed software company providing the first AI-driven platform to automate marketing leadership. The Boston-area-based executive is also an active board member, angel investor, advisor, and author.

“When we set out to find a new CMO to bring GoTo’s marketing efforts into the next growth phase, Peter was a clear match. His extensive expertise and passion for developing and optimising marketing plans, coaching marketers, executives, and early career leaders makes him extremely well-positioned to drive demand for our suite of products around the globe. Partnering with sales, product, and support teams, Peter will play a vital role in optimising, personalising, and enhancing the end-to-end experience for our customers to unlock the potential of GoTo’s portfolio of remote management, support, and business communications tools,” Paddy Srinivasan, CEO, GoTo, said.

Mahoney joins the GoTo team on the heels of the company’s rebrand in 2022, a tri-annual product innovation release cadence, and the appointment of a new chief people and chief security and information officer. He will lead the nearly 200 GoTo marketers, including customer marketing, partner marketing, IT solutions group marketing, unified communications and collaboration marketing, marketing operations, digital marketing, brand and creative, among other responsibilities.

“Together with strong go-to-market models, diverse talent, and a tremendous opportunity for scale and growth, GoTo is a dream role for an operational marketing executive. I look forward to working with the team to unlock the next gear of growth,” Peter Mahoney, CMO, GoTo, said.

