GOQii introduces four AI-powered feature to its platform for preventive healthcare approach

GOQii, a health-tech firm, has announced the integration of four AI-powered features into its platform. As per the company, the integration will provide more personalized and effective preventive healthcare solutions to its users.

With a focus on AI and mobile applications, the company aims to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being through personalized, data-driven insights and support to promote healthy ageing and longevity.

According to the company, the AI-powered features include IntelliFit for personalized health monitoring and assisted coaching, NutriGenius for AI-recommended habits and nutritional plans, MindMentor for mental health support, and AgeReversor. This will also help to identify patterns and trends in user health data, the company stated.

“With the integration of IntelliFit, NutriGenius, MindMentor, and AgeReversor, we are revolutionizing the world of preventive healthcare,” said Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO, GOQii.

“Our AI-powered health monitoring wearable and mobile applications can help track users’ health data in real-time and provide personalized insights for lifestyle changes, which can aid in the prevention of various illnesses,” he added.

With this addition to the platform, the company aims to empower users with the tools and resources they need to take control of their health and prevent illnesses before they occur. However, these features will be rolled out to users in phases over the next few months.

