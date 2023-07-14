scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Google Play Games beta on PC launches in India

Google Play Games is also launching the PC version in over 60 new regions making it available to players in over 120 regions.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Users can access this in both English and Hindi.
Users can access this in both English and Hindi.

Google Play Games has today annouced the launch of Google Play Games beta on PC in India. Users can access this in both English and Hindi. The company stated that players participating in the beta can play mobile games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs.

Google Play Games is also launching the PC version in over 60 new regions. With this, Google Play Games beta on PCs will be available to players in over 120 regions.

As per the company, with Google Play Games on PC, players can easily browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs which allow users to take advantage of larger screens and improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs. Players can also pick up where they left off since progress and game libraries are synced across devices.

Also Read

Speaking on the launch, Arjun Dayal, director, Google Play Games said, “At Google Play, we’re committed to meeting players where they are and giving them access to their games on as many devices as possible. Last year, we launched Google Play Games on PC to enable players to experience an immersive and seamless cross-platform gameplay. We have been offering this as a beta experience to gather early feedback so we can continue improving the product to fit the needs of players and developers around the world.We look forward to expanding our platform to more markets for players to enjoy games on Google Play.”

Also Read

Additionally, Google Play Games has also partnered with developers globally to bring games to larger screens for players worldwide. Players can access popular titles from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as globally acclaimed titles such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King’s Return.2

Moreover, over the past months, multiple new features like keyboard remapping and lowered the minimum PC spec requirements have been added to make Google Play Games more widely available and customisable for our users.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Gaming

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-07-2023 at 14:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS