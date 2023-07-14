Google Play Games beta on PC launches in India

Google Play Games has today annouced the launch of Google Play Games beta on PC in India. Users can access this in both English and Hindi. The company stated that players participating in the beta can play mobile games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs.

Google Play Games is also launching the PC version in over 60 new regions. With this, Google Play Games beta on PCs will be available to players in over 120 regions.

As per the company, with Google Play Games on PC, players can easily browse, download, and play mobile games on their PCs which allow users to take advantage of larger screens and improved controls with mouse and keyboard inputs. Players can also pick up where they left off since progress and game libraries are synced across devices.

Speaking on the launch, Arjun Dayal, director, Google Play Games said, “At Google Play, we’re committed to meeting players where they are and giving them access to their games on as many devices as possible. Last year, we launched Google Play Games on PC to enable players to experience an immersive and seamless cross-platform gameplay. We have been offering this as a beta experience to gather early feedback so we can continue improving the product to fit the needs of players and developers around the world.We look forward to expanding our platform to more markets for players to enjoy games on Google Play.”

Additionally, Google Play Games has also partnered with developers globally to bring games to larger screens for players worldwide. Players can access popular titles from Indian developers such as Ludo King and Hitwicket Games, as well as globally acclaimed titles such as Eversoul, Lords Mobile, and Evony: The King’s Return.2

Moreover, over the past months, multiple new features like keyboard remapping and lowered the minimum PC spec requirements have been added to make Google Play Games more widely available and customisable for our users.

