Google announces new languages on Google News and programs to support Indian language news publishers

Google India has announced two developments in the ongoing Google News Summit to augment their ongoing efforts to support the Indian language news ecosystem and expand the Indian language web more broadly.

Good News has added two new Indian languages, Gujarati and Punjabi, bringing the total count to ten in India. According to the company, the languages will be available in coming weeks. The other languages available include Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu.

Talking about the new initiative, Sanjay Gupta, country manager and vice president, Google India, said, “Google has been a long-standing partner of the news industry and the Google News Summit is our endeavour to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing that can help the news industry make a successful transition to digital. The addition of supported languages on Google News, is one way in which we want to keep driving the expansion of the Indian language internet, so that more and more users are able to harness the power of information. News publishers are core to this effort and we remain committed to partnering with the news ecosystem.”

Additionally, the company has asked news publishers across India to co-create their online news products with Google. The GNI Indian Languages Program announced earlier this year, has already received over 600 applications from news publishers across India. Of these, over 300 publishers have been selected to participate in the program, which will provide them with support to modernise their digital ecosystem and improve the user experience across web, mobile and app.

The initiative has been designed to empower news publishers by providing them with access to essential resources and support. The program delivery will be in nine languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Marathi.

“Given the digital transformation happening, there is enormous potential for the right content at a global scale, especially in India, where UPI is enabling seamless transaction and subscription models. The hunger for trusted and credible content in this deeply aspirational country is evident, especially among the youth who seek knowledge for a bright future. There’s compelling evidence that many Indians are willing to pay for good content regularly. In this rapidly changing society, authenticity and credibility become paramount, and an infrastructure that fosters continuous learning, supported by AI, places one in a strong professional position,” Nandan Nilekani, founding chairman, UIDAI, added.

