Good Creator Co launches technology platform Smart Campaigns for influencer marketing

The technology platform has been designed to aid brands and influencer in driving success for influencer marketing campaigns

Written by BrandWagon Online
Brands can sign up for free for their first influencer marketing campaign
Brands can sign up for free for their first influencer marketing campaign

Good Creator Co. has launched Smart Campaigns, a technology platform for brands for influencer collaborations in India.

As per the company, brands can sign up and experience their first influencer marketing campaign for free to mark the launch. Through this initiative, the company aims to drive success for both brands and influencers. Further, the company informed that the platform has been adopted by several brands, including Puma, Nua, Shoppers Stop, among others.

Smart Campaign

Speaking on the launch, Sachin Bhatia, co-founder and CEO of Good Creator Co, said, “Like any new marketing solution, influencer marketing in its early days has been known to give at best fuzzy ROI. Recognizing the importance of guaranteed returns on investment for brands in influencer collaborations, we have introduced the ‘Smart Campaigns’. It’s time to make influencer marketing programmatic, similar to Google Ad words and Facebook Ad Manager.”

The company leverages AI expertise of its database and campaign analytics, gleaned from 1000s of campaigns executed. The platform employs advanced algorithms to automatically identify the most suitable creators capable of delivering the desired results for each brand. Further, through a data-driven approach, Good Creator Co eliminates the need for manual shortlisting, saving valuable time and effort. The platform then selects the most appropriate nano and micro-influencers from its network and executes campaigns in an automated manner. To streamline the process further, Good Creator Co provides a dedicated creator app, enabling influencers to access briefs, plan their media, upload content, and conveniently receive payments, ensuring a seamless and efficient collaboration experience.

It is to be noted that since April 2022, Good Creator Co has facilitated 135,000 brand collaborations for creators.

First published on: 06-06-2023 at 18:48 IST

Stock Market