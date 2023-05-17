Goibibo launches campaign #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar

Goibibo has launched its campaign #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar. The campaign offers a flat discount of Rs 1000 to first-time customers. The brand aims to add value for its customers through the offer, a departure from traditional ‘Up to X% discounts’.

The campaign’s digital film features social media stars Prajakta Kohli, Vihan Samat, and Sanjana Sarathy. The film showcases the three friends chatting about their hotel bookings for a Goa vacation, highlighting the various considerations of travel budgets. The extra Rs 1000 from Goibibo is a compelling proposition that helps the group realize their plan.

The film has been conceptualised by MagicCircle Communications and is live on YouTube from May 12.

Customers can choose from Goibibo’s range of accommodation offerings, including hotels, homestays, hostels, villas, and apartments.