Gods Reign reveals its BGMI roster

Gods Reign has unveiled its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) roster that has been signed from American Esports organisation TSM (Team Solo Mid).

Additionally, the roster is led by in-game leader (IGL) Robin Singh Shekhawat (Robin) and includes well-renowned assaulters Shubham Sahoo (NinjaJOD) and Harsh Rao (Aquanox) as well as prominent filter Hamza Hyderabadwala (Blaze).

Commenting on the unveiling of the roster, K.R.Rohith, CEO, Gods Reign said, “Having been one of India’s most dominant Battle Royale teams, Gods Reign is looking to maintain that reputation and is confident that this roster will help us cement our prominence in the ecosystem. The organization is thrilled to have them on board and we are eagerly looking forward to their world-class performances in upcoming tournaments.”

As a unit, NinjaJOD, Aquanox, and Blaze have emerged victorious in numerous high-profile tournaments previously including the distinguished Loco x Nodwin All-Stars Invitational last year.

“We as a team have always been united and had continued our grind in BGMI with utmost dedication even when the game was not available. This not only helped us to stay in competitive shape but also improved our strategic approach, gameplay, and communication. Now that the game has returned, we can successfully execute our plans in the tournaments and elevate Gods Reign to the champion’s status in the BGMI ecosystem,” Robin Shekhawat, in-game leader of Gods Reign’s BGMI roster added.

Moreover, the organisation has consistently been a part of the LAN tournaments and has contributed significantly toward fostering an ecosystem that enables Battle Royale titles including BGMI to thrive.

