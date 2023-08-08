Gods Reign onboards Times OOH as title sponsor for BGMS 2023

Gods Reign has roped in Times OOH as its title sponsor for the Battlegrounds Master Series (BGMS) 2023. This marks the first-ever collaboration between an Indian Esports organization and OOH advertising. Through the collaboration, Gods Reign and Times OOH will launch a billboard initiative across multiple cities including Delhi and Bangalore to extend the world of esports to a wider audience.

The initiative seeks to captivate traditional sports spectators, offering them a glimpse into the world of esports and bridging the gap between conventional sports and esports. Additionally, Times OOH will also hold the title spot on Gods Reign’s team jersey for BGMS Season two.

“We have seen that Gods Reign has embodied competitive Esports excellence and the best of gaming culture over the last half-decade hence we found a perfect synergy in the association. As an advertising organization, we consider esports as the next big disruptive category, especially in the OOH space which caters to a wide variety of audience and especially at airports that has a large extent of high tech and sports enthusiasts’ audience,” Aman Nanda, chief strategy officer, Times OOH, said.

Gods Reign is one of the 24 teams that is directly invited to the BGMS 2023 LAN tournament which will be broadcasted on Star Sports, facilitating nationwide access to the team’s ardent supporters. The association with Gods Reign will enable Times OOH to augment its brand prominence within the organisation’s fanbase as well as the rapidly evolving esports sector.

“With a relentless focus on innovation and collaboration, the company is set to redefine the industry’s landscape. The Partnership highlights our shared vision and dedication to fostering the best competitive experience for our fans by delivering exceptional performance,” K.R.Rohith, CEO, Gods Reign, said.

The television broadcast of the inaugural season of the BGMI Masters Series (2022) surpassed the 100 million viewership milestone. Following the success of season 1, the ongoing season 2 of the BGMI Masters Series, will be live until August 27, 2023, on the Star Sports Network.

