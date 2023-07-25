scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Godrej Security Solutions onboards Keerthy Suresh

The appointment is made to strengthen the southern market

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company has also unveiled a new advertisement
The company has also unveiled a new advertisement

Godrej Security Solutions has collaborated with actor Keerthy Suresh to be the face of their latest campaign in the south.

Talking about the collaboration, Pushkar Gokhale, business head, Godrej Security Solutions said, “As a brand, our first aim is to help people understand the importance of securing their homes and valuables, in the light of the changing threat perception and security landscape. South India is a very important market for us, and we needed a face that relates and connects with the audience here. Keerthy was hence the apt choice to represent our brand and we feel confident that this association will help us create an impact on a larger audience”.

The company has also unveiled a new advertisement for their range of home lockers and electronic home security solutions.

Also Read
Also Read

“Godrej is a brand that is synonymous with security and has protected our valuables for so many generations. Even today, the younger generation may not be storing gold at home as much but they may need a good locker to store many important documents. I believe that security always starts at home and the responsibility is with us,” Keerthy Suresh added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 14:01 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS