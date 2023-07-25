Godrej Security Solutions onboards Keerthy Suresh

Godrej Security Solutions has collaborated with actor Keerthy Suresh to be the face of their latest campaign in the south.

Talking about the collaboration, Pushkar Gokhale, business head, Godrej Security Solutions said, “As a brand, our first aim is to help people understand the importance of securing their homes and valuables, in the light of the changing threat perception and security landscape. South India is a very important market for us, and we needed a face that relates and connects with the audience here. Keerthy was hence the apt choice to represent our brand and we feel confident that this association will help us create an impact on a larger audience”.

The company has also unveiled a new advertisement for their range of home lockers and electronic home security solutions.

“Godrej is a brand that is synonymous with security and has protected our valuables for so many generations. Even today, the younger generation may not be storing gold at home as much but they may need a good locker to store many important documents. I believe that security always starts at home and the responsibility is with us,” Keerthy Suresh added.

