Godrej Magic unveils its new product with actor Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador

Godrej Magic, the personal and home hygiene brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), has unveiled its new product Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, a ready-to-mix floor cleaner, with actor Anil Kapoor as the brand ambassador. Additionally, the company has also launched a new campaign.

With the TVC and Kapoor’s endorsement, the company aims to create widespread awareness and encourage households to make environmentally conscious choices in their cleaning routines.

The TVC opens with Kapoor getting ready on set for the shoot of an ad film. When he checks with the director about his task for the shoot, the director asks him to sweep the floor. While he thinks it’s a joke, the crew hands him a bucket and a mop.

Speaking on the launch of Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner, Ashwin Moorthy, chief marketing officer – India, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “The ready-to-mix format of this new product not only addresses reducing plastic consumption but also caters to the evolving needs of consumers. By capitalising on our innovation-driven approach and understanding of consumer needs, we are confident in delivering a product that not only meets the standards of cleaning and germ protection but also resonates with consumers’ need for affordable and sustainable life-choices.”

With the message, “Chota sachet banaye 500ml floor cleaner, wo bhi phenyl ke daam me’, the TVC highlights the convenience and affordability of the ready-to-mix format.

“I am happy to endorse Godrej Magic Floor Cleaner that empowers consumers to make sustainable choices in their everyday lives. It’s a step towards a greener future, and I believe that each individual can make a difference through simple yet impactful choices,” Anil Kapoor added.

Moreover, the company has initially launched the product in Maharashtra.

